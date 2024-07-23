NYC restaurant week 2024: List of participating places

NYC Restaurant Week 2024 runs through Sunday, Aug. 18, offering deals from hundreds of eateries.

JUMP TO: MANHATTAN l BROOKLYN l QUEENS l BRONX l STATEN ISLAND

***Click on each headline to jump to the designated borough.

"Discover delicious finds throughout the five boroughs with 2-course lunches and 3-course dinners at $30, $45, and $60," NYC Tourism said on their website.

The website also says some restaurants are offering their menus through Sept. 1. Here's everything you need to know about Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island.

NYC Restaurant Week 2024 list

Here are just some of the restaurants participating in this year's Restaurant Week:

The Bar Room at The Modern

Attached to the Museum of Modern Art, The Bar Room at the Modern offers guests a selection of items like steak tartar with crispy potatoes, hand-cut mafaldine with Australian black truffles, and a house-made root beer float with vanilla lemon custard.

Location: 9 West 53rd Street

Duration: 7/22 - 9/1

Cost: 2 courses, one First Course, one Second Course | $453 courses, one First Course, one Second Court, one Dessert Course | $60

2 courses, one First Course, one Second Course | $45

3 courses, one First Course, one Second Court, one Dessert Course | $60

Restaurant Week Menu

Reservations

Benoit

A contemporary French Bistro run by Alain Ducasse, Benoit offers visitors a selection of delicacies, including escargot, mussels, and crème brûlée.

Location: 60 West 55th Street

Cost: Two courses - $45Three courses - $60

Two courses - $45

Three courses - $60

Menu

Reservations

Hearth

Run by Chef Marco Canora, Hearth focuses on vegetables and grains and health foods. According to the Michelin Guide, the restaurant is committed to cooking using GMO-free grains, less butter, and no processed oils.

Location: 403 East 12th Street

Duration: July 22 through September 1

Cost: 3-course pix fixed | $45 per guestOptional wine pairing | $29 per guest

3-course pix fixed | $45 per guest

Optional wine pairing | $29 per guest

Restaurant Week Menu

Reservations

La Plaz at The Standard, High Line

Duration: 7/22 - 8/18, Mon - Fri, Sunday from 11am-5pm

Cost: $30 Lunch

3-Course Prix-Fixe: General reservations open 7/16, patrons are to reserve a spot from the NYCRW website.

As The Standard, High Line’s playful take on the sights, sounds and flavors of Mexico City, La Plaz is a hangout for tacos, cocktails, and people-watching in the Meatpacking District when the sun’s out.

Lunch Menu

Reservations

The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square EDITION

Duration: 07/24-08/18

Cost: Lunch, $45 | Dinner, $60

Prix-Fix (Monday – Friday 11:30am-2:30pm, 5:00pm-9:30pm)

Experience The Terrace and Outdoor Garden’s three-course prix-fixe Restaurant Week menu with the choice of Trumpet Mushroom Carpaccio, Yellowfin Tuna Tartar, Empire Caesar Salad, or Spanish Octopus as a starter, Hearty Carrot Bolognese, Chinese Chicken Salad, Grilled Dorade, or Skirt Steak Frites as a main, and Coconut Tembleque or Tiramisu for dessert.

Lunch Menu

Dinner Menu

Reserve Here

LORE

With a menu rooted in locally sourced seasonal ingredients, LORE offers guests Indian-infused and American fare like rot ravioli made with eggplant, spaghetti squash, and vindaloo sauce, or fish & chips made with tartar sauce, Gochujang infused hot sauce and malt vinegar.

Location: 441 7th Avenue, Park Slope

Duration: July 22 to August 18, Tuesdays through Thursdays

Cost: 3 courses, $45 per person+$20 per person for New York Wine pairing

3 courses, $45 per person

+$20 per person for New York Wine pairing

Restaurant Week Menu

Reservations

Gage & Tollner

Originally opened in 1892, this historic restaurant offers traditional American fare, including white gazpacho with smoked fish, almonds, picked watermelon, and cherry tomatoes, along with roaster bluefish and a malted milk and dark chocolate torte for dessert.

Location: 372 Fulton Street (Downtown Brooklyn)

Duration: July 22 to August 16, Mondays through Fridays

Cost: $60 for three courses, from 5 to 10 p.m., Mon-Fri.

Restaurant Week Menu

Reservations

Pomp & Circumstance

Combining Italian and Middle Eastern food, Pomp & Circumstance offers natural wine and savory cocktails to go with pita bread, lamb meatballs, and Labneh sorbet.

Location: 577 Lorimer Street (Williamsburg)

Cost: $45 for three courses

Restaurant Week Menu

Palo Santo

Blending Latin American and Caribbean influences, Palo Santo uses local produce to create its rustic and simple meals, with everything from Mahi Mahi ceviche to coconut plantain stew and grass-fed skirt steak.

Location: 652 Union Street (Park Slope)

Duration: July 22 to August 18

Cost: $45 for three courses, available daily. Palo Santo's menu changes daily.

Restaurant Week Menu

Reservations

Hupo

Mentioned in the Michelin guide, Hupo offers Szechuan food in a contemporary style, including house-made cold noodles with sweet and spic chili oil, as well as Chungking spicy chicken.

Location: 10-07 50th Avenue (Long Island City)

Cost: $30 for lunch menu. $60 for dinner menu.

Menu

Reservations

Tuscan Hills

The spirit of Tuscany visits Forest Hills in Queens at this restaurant. Try the pane pomodoro, toasted bread topped with chopped tomato, garlic and basil, or stop by for dinner and have the Melanzane alula parmigiana, a baked eggplant with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served with penned marinara.

Location: 110-60 Queens Boulevard (Forest Hills)

Duration: July 22 to August 2024, every day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $30 for lunch menu, $45 for dinner menu

Restaurant Week Menu

Reservations

Queens Bully

The "dopest gatstropub in the heart of Queens" is the spot to go for burgers, barbecue and comfort food. Try the buffalo shrimp or the brisket chopped cheese sandwich, and finish it off with a panacotta with berry compote for dinner.

Location: 113-30 Queens Boulevard (Forest Hills)

Duration: July 22 to August 18. Lunch from 12-4 p.m., dinner from 4-10 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Cost: $30 lunch menu, $45 dinner menu

Restaurant Week Menu

Reservations

Absolutto Cuisine & Bar

Blending Latin and Italian cuisine, this family-owned restaurant may be one of the few places in the city where you can start your meal with mini empanadas and finish with a delicious panne alla vodka with chicken.

Location: 900 Morris Park Avenue (Morris Park)

Duration: July 22 to August 18

Cost: $45 3-course brunch menu from 12-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with bottomless mimosas/sangria available.$45 3-course dinner from 3-10 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, and from 5-11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

$45 3-course brunch menu from 12-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with bottomless mimosas/sangria available.

$45 3-course dinner from 3-10 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, and from 5-11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Restaurant Week Menu

Reservations

Home BX Steakhouse

Opened in 2022, Home BX Steakhouse does what it says on the tin, offering a place to sit and get some of the best steaks in New York City, and plenty more. Try the ossobuco or the New York strip with a side of more, and finish off with a slice of S&S cheesecake.

Location: 224 West 238th Street (Kingsbridge)

Cost: $60 3-course meal with a complimentary glass of wine

Restaurant Week Menu

Reservations

Maizal

A family-owned restaurant featuring authentic Mexican cuisine from Puebla.

Location: 990 Bay Street (Rosebank)

Cost: $30 for dinner, Sunday lunch/brunch and Sunday dinner. Available Monday through Thursday and Sundays.

Restaurant Week Menu

Reservations

How can I make a reservation?

Saturdays are excluded, and Sundays are optional (Please confirm with the restaurant before booking).