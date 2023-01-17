NYC Restaurant Week 2023 begins

Foodies rejoice! New York City Restaurant Week has returned!

The event happens twice a year, offering lunch and dinner at fixed prices.

This winter, they're set at $30, $45 and $60.

Nearly 500 restaurants throughout the five boroughs are participating, and the event runs through February 12.

Even better, Restaurant Week isn't the only celebration of its kind going on.

NYC Hotel Week is already underway, running until February 12 and offering 23% off stays at some of the city's most celebrated hotels.

NYC Broadway Week is also beginning, offering 2-fot-1 tickets to nearly two dozen shows, including "Wicked," "The Lion King" and "The Book of Mormon."

NYC Must-See-Week begins January 16 and offers 2-for-1 tickets on attractions, tours, museums, and performing arts across the five boroughs.

Finally,