NYC reports first suspected coronavirus case

One person In New York City is being tested for a suspected case of coronavirus, according to the Health Department.

The person, a 40-year-old who is currently hospitalized at NYC Health + Hospital/Bellevue, had recently traveled to mainland China and showed signs of a fever and cough without another common cause like influenza or other cold viruses.

Testing to determine whether or not it is a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus will take a minimum of 36-48 hours.

“An individual with a travel history to China felt unwell and sought help from a medical provider who promptly contacted the health department,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “This is exactly what we prepared fr and we thank everyone for taking all the right steps. Reports of the first person being tested in New York City demonstrate that the system is working as intended.”

There are now eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and over 12,000 worldwide, with at least 259 people dead.

For those who feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, and traveled to Hubei province China—or been in contact with a confirmed case novel Coronavirus — within 14 days of symptom onset, CDC recommends:

Seek medical care right away. Before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about recent travel and symptoms.

Avoid contact with others.

Do not travel while sick.

Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

For more information about the coronavirus, visit the Heath Department website at nyc.gov/health.