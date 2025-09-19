NYC Bin rebate: How eligible homeowners could get money back for their trash bins

The Brief Get money back for your NYC Bin. Eligible homeowners who have already bought a city garbage bin will soon be getting a refund check. The rebate applies to those who own one- or two-family homes and get the school tax relief known as STAR or E-STAR.



Eligible homeowners in New York City who have already bought a city garbage bin will soon be getting a refund check from the city for $59.30.

Why you should care:

The rebate applies to those who own one- or two-family homes and get the school tax relief known as STAR or E-STAR. Checks are expected to hit the mailboxes in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, those who haven't bought the bin will be getting a letter explaining how they can get one – they'll get a refund check within 30 days of purchase.

In addition, those who have purchased or will purchase their bin in person at Home Depot will receive a voucher code that they can use online to request their reimbursement check.

What they're saying:

"This rebate is one more way we’re making life in the city more affordable for working-class New Yorkers," Department of Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack said in a press release. "By helping cover the cost of an official NYC Bin, we’re making it easier for homeowners to comply with the new rules while reducing the burden on their household budgets."

"Building a cleaner New York City is going to require all of us to work together to keep trash off our streets. To encourage everyone to do their part and to help put more money back into the pockets of working-class New Yorkers, we’ll be covering the cost of the NYC Bin for most one- and two-family homeowners," Mayor Eric Adams said.

The backstory:

As of Nov. 12, 2024, all properties with one to nine residential units, including one- and two-family homes, were required to use bins (55 gallons or fewer) with secure lids for trash set out.

The residents who already use a bin of similar size may continue to use it only until June 2026, when they will be required to use the official NYC Bin.