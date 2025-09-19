Expand / Collapse search

NYC Bin rebate: How eligible homeowners could get money back for their trash bins

By
Published  September 19, 2025 8:15am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Certain NYC homeowners getting checks for trash bins

Some New Yorkers are getting compensated for cleaning up the city.

The Brief

    • Get money back for your NYC Bin.
    • Eligible homeowners who have already bought a city garbage bin will soon be getting a refund check.
    • The rebate applies to those who own one- or two-family homes and get the school tax relief known as STAR or E-STAR.

NEW YORK CITY - Eligible homeowners in New York City who have already bought a city garbage bin will soon be getting a refund check from the city for $59.30. 

Why you should care:

The rebate applies to those who own one- or two-family homes and get the school tax relief known as STAR or E-STAR. Checks are expected to hit the mailboxes in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, those who haven't bought the bin will be getting a letter explaining how they can get one – they'll get a refund check within 30 days of purchase.

In addition, those who have purchased or will purchase their bin in person at Home Depot will receive a voucher code that they can use online to request their reimbursement check.

What they're saying:

"This rebate is one more way we’re making life in the city more affordable for working-class New Yorkers," Department of Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack said in a press release. "By helping cover the cost of an official NYC Bin, we’re making it easier for homeowners to comply with the new rules while reducing the burden on their household budgets."

"Building a cleaner New York City is going to require all of us to work together to keep trash off our streets. To encourage everyone to do their part and to help put more money back into the pockets of working-class New Yorkers, we’ll be covering the cost of the NYC Bin for most one- and two-family homeowners," Mayor Eric Adams said.

The backstory:

As of Nov. 12, 2024, all properties with one to nine residential units, including one- and two-family homes, were required to use bins (55 gallons or fewer) with secure lids for trash set out.

NYC garbage bin regulations now in effect

Starting Tuesday, all New York City buildings with nine or fewer residential units must place their trash in containers. New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Jessica Tisch explains what this means for New Yorkers.

The residents who already use a bin of similar size may continue to use it only until June 2026, when they will be required to use the official NYC Bin. 

The Source

    • This article uses information from a press release on the website of the Office of the Mayor.
New York CityMoney