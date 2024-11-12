New trash container rules for NYC small buildings now in effect

Starting Tuesday, all New York City buildings with nine or fewer residential units must place their trash in containers.

"In just over a year, we've gone from putting all 44 million pounds of trash per day on our streets to having 70% of that waste covered by bin rules – and much to our rats’ disappointment, we have a plan for the rest," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said.

The changes also apply to special-use buildings that receive DSNY collection, such as city agency buildings, houses of worship, and professional offices located within residential buildings.

"The overwhelming passage of Proposition 2 last week shows that New Yorkers refuse to accept the status quo of piles of black trash bags on the street, especially when cities around the world have solved this problem," Jessica Tisch, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Sanitation said. "We are already seeing widespread compliance with commercial containerization requirements that have been in effect since March, and as this rule takes effect today, rats across the five boroughs should get ready to go hungry."

As of Tuesday, city officials will have containerized 70% of New York City’s 14 billion pounds of annual trash over the past two years.

What are the fines?

Non-compliant buildings will receive warnings through the end of the year, with fines beginning on January 2, 2025.

Fines are set at $50 for a first offense, $100 for a second offense, and $200 for a third offense.

What does the new bin look like?

Trash bins on the sidewalk. (FOX 5 New York)

The new official NYC Bin is equipped with wheels and a secure latching lid, and is the cheapest bin of its quality available, with prices below $50 for the most common size.

New Yorkers can also purchase the NYC Bin for the exact same low price at all 22 NYC Home Depot locations, either in store or by ordering online for in-store pickup. All locations will continue to restock as bins are purchased.

To purchase a trash bin, click here.