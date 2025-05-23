Suspect charged after mom beaten, robbed on Randall's Island: 'I couldn’t recognize her'
NEW YORK CITY - A suspect is in custody after a mother was robbed and beaten within inches of her life last Friday night on Randall’s Island while biking home from work.
The suspect, identified by the NYPD as 30-year-old Miguel Jiraud, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports Jiraud was on parole for first-degree rape.
The backstory:
Family members say 44-year-old Diana Agudelo is a single mother who works at the Museum of the City of New York.
According to police, Agudelo was riding her e-bike onto Randall’s Island on her way home from work to Queens when the attack happened. Her family says she was robbed of her e-bike and stripped of her jacket.
The NYPD says Agudelo was hit several times on her head and face. She remained there for almost six hours until she was found at 5 a.m. Sunday. She’s been in a coma ever since.
What they're saying:
"When I saw her, I couldn’t recognize her," her daughter, Stephanie Rodas, said. "I was thinking in my head, 'That’s not my mom.' You couldn’t even see her face. Her eye was so black."