Woman brutally attacked and robbed on Randall's Island, left to die

A hardworking mother was robbed and beaten within inches of her life on Randall’s Island Friday night while biking home from work.

Family members have identified the woman as 44-year-old Diana Agudelo, a single mother who works at the Museum of the City of New York. Agudelo remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

What we know:

Agudelo was on her way home from work Friday night when the attack happened. She rode her electric bicycle onto Randall’s Island on her way home to Queens. Her family says she was robbed of her e-bike and stripped of her jacket.

Diana Agudelo was brutally attacked and robbed of her e-bike on Randall's Island Friday night

According to NYPD, Agudelo was hit several times on her head and face. She remained there for almost six hours until she was found at 5 a.m. Sunday. She’s been in a coma since she was found.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified any suspects in the horrific attack.

What they’re saying: "When I saw her, I couldn’t recognize her," her daughter Stephanie Rodas told FOX 5. "I was thinking in my head, ‘That’s not my mom.’ You couldn’t even see her face. Her eye was so black."

What you can do:

Agudelo’s family said the attackers stole this e-bike during the attack. They’re asking people to be on the lookout and to call NYPD with any information.

