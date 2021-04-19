NYC public schools to get full student funding

New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter called an infusion of major money into New York City public schools a historic moment.

"This is the best news ever," she said. "This will kick start our recovery like no other."

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that every city public school will receive 100% of its student funding starting in September thanks to money from the state and federal governments.

"This will be a $600 million annual investment," de Blasio said.

This is the first time city public schools will receive 100% of their fair student funding.

"This is money that is used to hire teachers, guidance counselors, social workers, paraprofessionals, start art programs, music programs, sports programs," said City Councilman Mark Treyger, a former public school teacher.

The city's Department of Education uses a formula to provide additional funding per student based on need. The criteria include bilingual, low-income and special-needs students.

State Sen. John Liu, who chairs the Senate's New York City Education Committee, called this terrific news. However, he said the formula created by the DOE about 15 years ago is outdated and is still creating disparities.

"I've asked them every few months, 'When are you going to get that updated? When are you going to get that updated?'" Liu said. "So, they are falling far behind on that important task."

For example, students who have not had Wi-Fi during the pandemic are not included in the formula to determine how much money their schools will receive.

"It's a turning point, but we still have more work to do," Treyger said.