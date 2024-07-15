Sunday service resumes at 7 NYC public libraries after budget cuts: LIST

Sunday service has resumed at seven public libraries across the five boroughs of NYC.

The move comes after city libraries were forced to close on Sundays due to budget cuts.

RELATED: NYC public library funds to be fully restored in city budget

In June, NYC Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Council speaker Adrienne Adams announced that a deal had been reached to fully restore the $58.3M on the chopping block.

"Libraries are pillars of our communities, and the Council is proud to have secured $58.3 million in this year’s city budget to restore full library service for all New Yorkers to enjoy." — Speaker Adrienne Adams

"Over the past several months, New Yorkers have made it abundantly clear that they love and need their libraries, which is why we are so happy today to celebrate the return of Sunday service throughout the five boroughs," Anthony W. Marx, president of The New York Public Library, said.

FILE - Books on shelves on the first floor at the library. (Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

The president of the Brooklyn Public Library, Linda E. Johnson, said New York City had "no choice" but to listen to its residents.

"We asked the people who take advantage of our services if they would advocate on our behalf. You know, in all five boroughs we had over 175,000 letters," Johnson said. "The elected officials have a very difficult choice to make, but when their constituents make it known that this is the highest priority, they need to pay attention.

Here's the list of the NYC libraries that are now open for Sunday service:

Queens: Central Library

Queens: Flushing Library

Bronx: Parkchester Library

Manhattan: Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library

Staten Island: Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library

Brooklyn: Central Library in Brooklyn

Brooklyn: Kings Highway Library

Ten additional libraries are expected to open on Sundays beginning in August.