NYC public library funds to be fully restored in city budget

article

New York City's public libraries will have their funding fully restored, as part of ongoing budget negotiations between the Mayor's Office and the New York City Council.

Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Council speaker Adrienne Adams announced Thursday that a deal had been reached to fully restore the $58.3M on the chopping block.

Supporters of the library system had lobbied hard against the Mayor's proposed cuts, arguing that they'd be forced to close on Saturdays to make up the shortfall.

Meanwhile, the Mayor and the City Council continue negotiations on the full city budget, which is due by the end of the weekend.

"Since day one, our administration has been laser focused on delivering for working-class New Yorkers and by working side-by-side with our partners across the hall, we are proud to announce a full restoration of funds to both our libraries and cultural institutions in the upcoming budget. These institutions are a critical part of New York City’s social fabric, which New Yorkers depend on for their children’s growth and the vibrancy of our city. The budget will ensure these essential institutions will have what they need to serve New Yorkers and attract visitors every day of the week," Mayor Adams said in a statement.

"Our arts and cultural institutions and libraries are foundational pillars of our city, and New Yorkers depend on their services every day. The Council has consistently championed funding restorations for these institutions as a top priority, and we’re proud to reach an agreement with Mayor Adams and the administration to successfully secure these critical investments for them in the city budget," Speaker Adams said.