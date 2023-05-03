NYC program aims to place garbage in large bins to clean up sidewalks

It’s no secret that trash is a major problem in New York City. A newly released report looks at a possible solution.

City officials are considering containerizing trash. Basically, it would involve large bins that would house the pile up of black garbage bags, taking them off the sidewalks. As a result, it would cut into the food supply feeding the city’s rats.

"I think it’s a great idea," said New Yorker Nehanzi Moholo.

Trash bins on the sidewalk. (FOX 5 New York)

The New York City Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch called the new report the latest effort to deal with what has become a growing garbage and rat problem since the pandemic.

"Mayor Adams is committed both to cleaning up New York City and attacking the rat problem head on. And we know that the best way to do both of those things is to get the black bags off the street," Tisch said.

A pilot program is set to take place in West Harlem by the fall. City officials said it will cost an estimated $5.7 million. And soon enough, New Yorkers will see what some are calling a trade off.

FILE - People make their way past trash bags on Oct. 18, 2022, in New York City. (Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)

The containers used in the pilot program are massive, and will likely take up parking spots. City officials said pilot plans for West Harlem include installing those large containers in parking spots on about 10 residential blocks and at several schools. The plans don’t sit well with everyone.

"No, it’s not a good idea," said taxi driver Serge Jena. He , like others, fears parking issues will increase in the city.

The report said those large shared containers could take up an estimated 150,000 parking spots. There are an estimated 3 million parking spots in New York City.

City officials said the details of how this would roll out across the five boroughs are not finalized yet but it would likely involve not just large shared containers but also individual bins.