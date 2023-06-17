NYC Pride Rally calls for solidarity after recent attacks

The New York City annual Pride Rally took place Saturday afternoon over at Christopher Street.

This year's theme was Strength in Solidarity, calling for unity, respect, and tolerance at a time when the LGBTQ+ community has come under attack.

"The way our community is being targeted at this moment, it is essential for us to stand up for our rights and to make sure people are aware we are under attack," said Sandra Pérez, Executive Director of NYC Pride.

Organizers says there are over 650 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in play in state legislatures across the country and their rights for liberation, equity and civil rights continue to be attacked.

Zach Dishinger was among the attendees. Two weeks ago, he moved from Florida to New York City. He says he felt unsafe back at home, where laws are targeting trans kids, and the LGBTQ community.

"It’s important for me to be at this rally because the atrocities that are happening in Florida, politically motivated, it’s disgusting and being here is like being a fish in water where you feel accepted," he said.

Here in New York City, twice this week gay pride flags at Christopher Park - part of the National Stonewall monument - were vandalized. The same thing happened at a residential home in Fresh Meadows, Queens where two young men walked up to a home and violently snatched down the pride flag.

Pride Month will come to a close when the NYC Pride parade takes place on June 25.