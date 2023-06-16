Expand / Collapse search

Pride flag stolen from Queens home

Fresh Meadows
FOX 5 NY

Pride flag vandalized at Queens home

The NYPD is on the hunt for a pair of suspects who stole a Pride flag from a home in Queens.

QUEENS - In one of a string of recent incidents, a Pride Flag was vandalized in front of a home in Queens this week.

Surveillance video shows two young men walking up to the home of Richard Marzullo and violently snatching down the LGBTQIA Pride flag from the front of his house in Fresh Meadows before taking off.

"It's been a couple of days, but I'm still angry," Marzullo told FOX 5 New York. "I've re-watched the video of this happening again, and we're working with the NYPD and detectives on that, sharing all that information, and every time I see it it doesn't wear off at all."

This isn't the first time this has happened to Marzullo. Two years ago, Marzullo's home surveillance camera caught a suspect who walked up to his house, violently take down the Pride flag, slam it to the ground, and then walk off.  

Last year, Marzullo's 88-year-old neighbor Rita Merlis actually ran after the suspects in another video when she caught them removing the flag from his porch.

This incident comes after two other anti-LGBTQ incidents that happened in the city within a week, both taking place at the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating all 3 cases.  Police released images of the two suspects they say vandalized Marzullo and his husband Dave's home.


 


 


 