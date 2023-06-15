Transgender pride flags vandalized at Stonewall monument

In yet another case of vandalism at the historic Stonewall National Monument, more pride flags were found broken and torn down.

Around 10 flags were discovered damaged at the site on Christopher Street. Police say they believe only flags celebrating transgender pride were targeted.

Over the weekend, three people were seen taking down pride flags at the monument and snapping them in half.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related, but anyone with information is being asked to call police.