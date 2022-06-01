Pride Month kicks off across NYC

June marks the beginning of Pride Month across the U.S., and New York City, the home of the Stonewall Riots and one of the biggest Pride marches in the world, is looking to celebrate in style in 2022.

In Kew Gardens, Queens, two colorful flags are flying proudly for all to see at Borough Hall.

"Queens has pride, simple as that. We embody those bedrock principles of pride and unconditional love regardless of who or how they love and how they identify," says Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

"Pride is a celebration, pride is a march for our rights, pride is visibility, pride is being out there for those who feel that they can’t be out yet, and pride saves lives," David Kilmnick, President of the LGBT Network adds.

However, Pride takes on an even more significant meaning this year. Organizations are aiming to be more inclusive and open their eyes to inequalities highlighted by the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter Movement.

"I think Pride is an opportunity to stand with people when they can’t stand for themselves. To have allies and advocates to speak on behalf of people that are hurting the most," Deputy Borough President Ebony Young mentions.

After two years of cancellations, downsizing, and going virtual due to COVID-19, hundreds of celebrations are once again hitting the streets in full force, including the NYC Pride March.

Sandra Pérez, Executive Director of NYC Pride, says many more events are scheduled all month long.

"What you can look forward to is ‘Youth Pride’ at Central Park Summer Stage this year. We’re coming back fully with our street festival, ‘Pride Fest,’ so that’s gonna be happening," she said.

2022 also marks the 30th anniversary of Queens Pride. The borough is hosting a parade on Sunday, June 5th, along 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Advertisement

As many as fifty-thousand people are expected to attend.