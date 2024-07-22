New Yorkers react to Biden's 2024 exit: Is Kamala Harris a stronger candidate?

How are people in NYC reacting to President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek reelection in 2024?

Who is replacing Biden?

From what FOX 5 NY’s Michelle Ross gathered on Sunday, the common consensus among Biden supporters, Trump supporters and independent voters was Biden made the correct decision in dropping out of the presidential race, but where they differentiated was how they felt.

"I'm so sad that he's stepping down, but it's the right thing for him at this point."

"I just think that he's had it, physically and mentally, and that it would be cruel to keep him another four years."

"It’s difficult for people, I think to move on, and he's just had his whole career around politics, so I’m really happy for him and I hope he enjoys the years after this with his family and friends."

Some believe it's a decision that should have been made much earlier.

"Well, he should step down because, and the question is, why hasn’t he stepped down until now? Who is running the country all these years?"

"I'm curious to see what the Democratic Party does moving forward."

Is Kamala Harris the better alternative at this point?

"No, it's not. It's not, all the failed policies. She's part of the team. You can't just now bifurcate the team."

"He's a great man. I love him, but I’m happy to see that Kamala Harris is going to be our candidate."

"She’s going to be able to defend herself against Trump like this? Yeah.

Can Kamala Harris beat Trump

While Harris may be the obvious next choice, that has not been determined yet, but looking at national polls on average, Biden had been trailing behind Trump by around three points. Harris would still be trailing, but by around two points.

