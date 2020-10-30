NYC prepares for a Halloween unlike any other

For most families in Forest Hills, trick-or-treating along Burns Street is an annual tradition.

Corey Bruckner, who has lived in the neighborhood for three years with his girlfriend, describes it as a “spectacle, to say the least.”

However, many people are altering their plans in 2020 or choosing to stay home.

The Queens neighborhood recently saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases, prompting Governor Cuomo to temporarily close schools and non-essential businesses.

Those restrictions have since been lifted, but some homes are not allowing trick-or-treaters to pay their annual visit.

“I’m not sure how many kids will actually gonna be out trick-or-treating, and that’s very sad, because last year Burns St. was lit up so beautifully,” resident Alison Eisenstein recalls.

In years past, crowds of trick-or-treaters stood on lines stretching down the block, eagerly awaiting their fair share of candy.

Neighbors tell us police typically shut down the entire street.

Some children we spoke to say they still plan to celebrate safely, even if that means putting on their costumes and adapting to this year’s unforeseen circumstances.