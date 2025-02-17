Power outage tracker: Live maps, airport updates for NY, NJ, CT

article

The Brief Thousands of people in NY, NJ and CT remain without power. The strong wind gusts are expected to continue throughout Monday. Meanwhile, NYC area airports are also seeing delays and cancelations.



Thousands of people across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are without power.

Current power outages in my area

By the numbers:

A wind advisory was issued for parts of the New York City area until 6 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

NY power outages

Click HERE for the latest numbers.

NJ power outages

Click HERE for the latest numbers.

CT power outages

Click HERE for the latest numbers.

Are there delays, cancelations at NYC area airports?

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

Newark Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

JFK Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

What to do before and during an outage

What you can do:

High winds can commonly lead to power outages.

The National Weather Service suggests gathering your supplies, charging your cell phone, and turning your refrigerator/ freezers to a colder setting before an outage.

During an outage, here is what you can do:

Stay clear of downed power lines

Turn off all appliances

Keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage

Do not use generators indoors