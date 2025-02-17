Expand / Collapse search

Power outage tracker: Live maps, airport updates for NY, NJ, CT

Published  February 17, 2025 6:42am EST
PSEG/LIPA power lines span the sky in Commack, New York on December 2, 2014. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Thousands of people in NY, NJ and CT remain without power.
    • The strong wind gusts are expected to continue throughout Monday.
    • Meanwhile, NYC area airports are also seeing delays and cancelations.

NEW YORK - Thousands of people across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are without power.

Current power outages in my area

By the numbers:

A wind advisory was issued for parts of the New York City area until 6 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

NY power outages

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

NJ power outages

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

CT power outages

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.
Power lines (Photo by J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Are there delays, cancelations at NYC area airports?

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status 

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

Newark Airport status

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

JFK Airport status

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

What to do before and during an outage

What you can do:

High winds can commonly lead to power outages.

The National Weather Service suggests gathering your supplies, charging your cell phone, and turning your refrigerator/ freezers to a colder setting before an outage.

During an outage, here is what you can do:

  • Stay clear of downed power lines
  • Turn off all appliances
  • Keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage
  • Do not use generators indoors

The Source

    • This article uses reporting from the National Weather Service, FlightAware and PowerOutage.us.
