Power outage tracker: Live maps, airport updates for NY, NJ, CT
article
NEW YORK - Thousands of people across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are without power.
Current power outages in my area
By the numbers:
A wind advisory was issued for parts of the New York City area until 6 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.
NY power outages
- Click HERE for the latest numbers.
NJ power outages
- Click HERE for the latest numbers.
CT power outages
- Click HERE for the latest numbers.
Are there delays, cancelations at NYC area airports?
Check the status of each airport below:
LaGuardia Airport status
- For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.
Newark Airport status
- For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.
JFK Airport status
- For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.
What to do before and during an outage
What you can do:
High winds can commonly lead to power outages.
The National Weather Service suggests gathering your supplies, charging your cell phone, and turning your refrigerator/ freezers to a colder setting before an outage.
During an outage, here is what you can do:
- Stay clear of downed power lines
- Turn off all appliances
- Keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage
- Do not use generators indoors