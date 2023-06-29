NYC pools open for summer season amid nationwide lifeguard shortage

Children and adults jumping into ice-cold water – a sign that summer has arrived. Outdoor public pools in New York City officially reopened Thursday.

The city's Parks Department held a special kickoff event at the Highbridge Pool in Washington Heights to mark the start of the season.

How long will the pools be opened?

Beginning Thursday, outdoor pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., remaining open until Sept.10.

Nationwide lifeguard shortage

The reopening of the city’s 53 public outdoor pools comes amid a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

So far, the Parks Department has around less than half of the lifeguards needed for the season.

The department ideally likes to have around 1,400 lifeguards during the season.

Pay bump for more lifeguards

As a way to recruit more lifeguards, the seasonal pay rate for new and second year lifeguards was bumped from $16.10 to $21.26 an hour.

Lifeguards would also get a $1,000 bonus.

City beaches officially opened May 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They close for the season Sunday, Sept. 10.