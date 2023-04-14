3 separate police-involved shootings occur in one day across NYC

Three police-involved shootings across three separate New York City boroughs took place Thursday within several hours of one another.

According to the NYPD, all three people who were shot were armed and threatened officers, including one shooting that was fatal.

Brooklyn

A 78-year-old man died after being shot Thursday afternoon by police inside his home in Bed-Stuy.

According to authorities, police responded to the scene on Lewis Avenue after the victim's nephew called 911 claiming their elderly uncle was inside the home and a burglary was in process.

When officers arrived, they walked up to the 2nd-floor apartment and knocked on the door. The 78-year-old resident reportedly opened the door with just half of his body visible. Police said the man then raised his left hand, pointing a gun at the officers.

"The male raises the firearm up and actually steps out the apartment with the firearm pointed at the officers." — NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey

"Officers observed the firearm, they started yelling ‘No!' they start retreating. The male raises the firearm up and actually steps out the apartment with the firearm pointed at the officers," said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey. "The two officers both discharged their weapons, the male was hit numerous times in the body."

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Queens

About an hour later, NYPD officers reportedly shot a knife-wielding man in Jamaica.

Police said officers were responding to reports of a man with a knife acting erratically near First Presbyterian Church on 164th St.

When a security guard came out to assist the man, the suspect allegedly stabbed him in the stomach.

A man armed with a knife Thursday reportedly stabbed a church security guard in the stomach before he was shot by NYPD officers in Jamaica.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say the suspect came toward them while waving the knife. The officers opened fire, striking the suspect twice.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The stabbing victim was also hospitalized in stable condition.

Bronx

Around 8 p.m., an armed man was shot by NYPD officers on the subway tracks in the Kingsbridge section.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call about a man with a gun on the roadbed of the train tracks near Broadway and W 231st St.

When they arrived, police said the suspect pointed a gun at the officers.

Officers opened fire as the suspect attempted to flee and managed to shoot the suspect in the hand.

The suspect was captured and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No police officers were injured in the incident. A firearm was recovered.