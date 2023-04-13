Man with knife shot by officers in Queens: NYPD

NYPD officers reportedly shot a knife-wielding man in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers were responding to reports of a man with a knife acting erratically near First Presbyterian Church on 164th Street in Jamaica.

When a security guard came out to assist the man, the suspect allegedly stabbed him in the stomach.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say the suspect came towards them while waving the knife. The officers opened fire, striking the suspect twice.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the stabbing victim was also hospitalized in stable condition.