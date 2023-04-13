Armed man shot by police on subway tracks in the Bronx

An armed man was shot by NYPD officers on the subway tracks in the Bronx on Thursday night, in the third police-involved shooting of the day.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call about a man with a gun on the roadbed of the train tracks near Broadway and West 231st Street just before 8 p.m. in the Kingsbridge section.

When they arrived, police say the suspect pointed a gun at the officers.

Officers opened fire as the suspect attempted to flee and managed to shoot the suspect in the hand.

The suspect was captured and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No police officers were injured in the incident, and a firearm was recovered.