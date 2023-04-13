NYPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn

article

The NYPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, police responded to a 9-1-1 call for a burglary in progress on Lewis Avenue.

Multiple witnesses at the scene say they heard 4–5 shots fired.

The suspect was taken to Woodhill Hospital with serious injuries, while one police officer was taken to Kings County Hospital for evaluation.

