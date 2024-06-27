This NYC pizzeria was named best in the US

A NYC pizzeria has been named the best pizzeria in the U.S. by 50 Top Pizza, an online "guide to the best pizzerias in the world."

It's the third year in a row that Una Pizza Napoletana on the Lower East Side has won. The announcement was made on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at West Edge within Chelsea Market.

Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco finished second, followed by Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia.

50 Top Pizza 2024 (NYC locations)

1. Una Pizza Napoletana

4. Ribalta

7. Don Antonio

15. Song’ E Napule

16. Kesté

17. Ops

19. Pizza Secret

34. Salsa

39. Pasquale Jones

50. San Matteo

NYC also won the award for 50 Top Pizza Slice USA 2024, which features the top 10 pizza slices in America. L’industrie Pizzeria finished first.

50 Top Pizza Slice 2024 (NYC locations)

1: L’industrie Pizzeria

4: Mano’s Pizzeria

10: L&B Spumoni Gardens

To see the full lists, click HERE.