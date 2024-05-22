Is NYC the 'Pizza Capital' of the U.S.?

New York City is known for its pizza, but is it truly the "Pizza Capital" of the United States?

Several New Haven, Connecticut pizzerias flew to Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning to declare that the city is the "pizza capital" of the United States.

Pizzerias included Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, Sally’s Apizza, Modern Apizza, Pizza at The Brick Oven, Next Door, Big Green Truck Pizza, BAR, Est Est Est Pizza & Cast Iron Chef Chop House.

"Many things are debated in the Halls of Congress and Washington, D.C., but one thing that’s not up for debate is that New Haven has the best pizza in the country." — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

"New Haven has the best pizza in the country – and it is not even close. Ask anyone from Connecticut and they will tell you Connecticut pizza, or 'apizza' as we call it, is hands down — no contest — the best pizza in America. I am looking forward to dropping the hammer on this debate and formally declaring in the Congressional Record that New Haven is the Pizza Capital of the United States," Rep. Rosa DeLauro said.

"The best pizza in the United States is made in Connecticut," Governor Ned Lamont said. "We have one of the highest concentrations of pizzerias around, many of which have been operated and passed down by families for generations. I love that this message is being confirmed at our nation’s capital."

Fun facts about Connecticut pizzerias

Connecticut has the most pizzerias of any state per capita and the most family-owned pizzerias of any state in the country

The state’s more than 1,300 pizza-making establishments are the highest portion per capita and produce over 150 million pizzas, equaling $3.5 billion in sales per year

The City of New Haven’s 75 pizza-making establishments support thousands of jobs and over $100 million in sales, feeding 2 million customers annually

In New Haven, pizza is known as apizza, pronounced "ah-beetz"

What are some of the best pizza joints in New Haven?