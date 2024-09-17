Partial lunar eclipse and supermoon combo tonight: Best time to watch in NYC

A partial lunar eclipse and supermoon . . . at the same time!? Sign me up!

Here's what you need to know for the combo tonight in NYC:

The spectacle will be visible in clear skies across parts of North America tonight, including in the New York City area.

Here are times you should know, according to TimeAndDate.com:

The partial eclipse will begin at 10:12:58 p.m.

The maximum eclipse will be at 10:44:18 p.m.

The partial eclipse will end at 11:15:38 p.m.

What is a partial lunar eclipse?

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and moon, casting a shadow that darkens a sliver of the moon and appears to take a bite out of it.

The Earth, moon and sun line up to produce a solar or lunar eclipse anywhere from four to seven times a year, according to NASA.

This lunar eclipse is the second and final of the year after a slight darkening in March. In April, a total solar eclipse plunged select cities into darkness across North America.

What is a supermoon?

Since the moon will inch closer to Earth than usual, it'll appear a bit larger in the sky. The supermoon is one of three remaining this year.

"A little bit of the sun’s light is being blocked so the moon will be slightly dimmer," said Valerie Rapson, an astronomer at the State University of New York at Oneonta.

Partial lunar eclipse 2024: Do I need eye protection?

No special eye protection is needed to view a lunar eclipse. Viewers can stare at the moon with the naked eye or opt for binoculars and telescopes to get a closer look.

To spot the moon’s subtle shrinkage over time, hang outside for a few hours or take multiple peeks over the course of the evening, said KaChun Yu, curator at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

"From one minute to the next, you might not see much happening," Yu said.

When is the next eclipse?

For a more striking lunar sight, skywatchers can set their calendars for March 13. The moon will be totally eclipsed by the Earth’s shadow and will be painted red by stray bits of sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere.

Chris Williams, with the FOX Digital Team, helped contribute to this report.