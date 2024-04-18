NYC Open Streets map: These areas are ‘car-free’ this weekend

NYC is getting ready for its annual "Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day" this weekend!

First launched in 2016 and hosted by the New York City Department of Transportation, the event originally turned certain Manhattan streets into public plazas. Now, the event has expanded to locations across the five boroughs. It runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Here's a list of streets where events will be held:

East 188th Street from East Fordham Road to Grand Concourse and Creston Avenue

5th Avenue from 40th Street to 45th Street.

Broadway from 17th Street to 46th Street.

Dyckman Street from Broadway to La Marina.

St. Nicholas Avenue from 181st Street to 190th Street.

Woodside Avenue from 75th Street to 78th Street.

Port Richmond Avenue from Post Avenue to Castleton Avenue.

Earth Day facts

The first Earth Day was held in April 1970, before the Environmental Protection Agency, Clean Air Act or Clean Water Act even existed. At that time, there were simply no laws in place aimed at protecting the environment.

According to earthday.org, a book by Rachel Carson titled "Silent Spring" released in 1962 helped begin raising public awareness and concern for the environment. It sold more than 500,000 copies in 24 countries.

Then, according to the EPA, in the spring of 1970, Sen. Gaylord Nelson created Earth Day as a way to bring the issue into the national spotlight. After 20 million Americans demonstrated across the country, Congress authorized the creation of a new federal agency to tackle environmental issues, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in December 1970.

In 1990, David Hayes, the first national coordinator, partnered with Nelson to expand Earth Day celebrations in more than 100 countries, turning it into a global event.

When is Earth Day 2024?

It falls on April 22 every year.