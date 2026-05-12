DOJ issues subpoena to NYU Langone over trans health records for minors

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The Brief The Department of Justice has issued a subpoena to NYU Langone Hospitals over information pertaining to minors who received gender-affirming care. "The subpoena directs NYULH to provide information pertaining to patients under the age of 18 who received gender-affirming care at NYULH between 2020 and 2026," among other information requests. NYU Langone Health shuttered its transgender youth health program nearly three months ago, in response to the "current regulatory environment."



The Department of Justice has issued a subpoena to NYU Langone Hospitals over information pertaining to minors who received gender-affirming care.

Subpoena over trans care for minors

What we know:

The hospital system's online portal reports that it received the subpoena on May 7.

"The subpoena directs NYULH to provide information pertaining to patients under the age of 18 who received gender-affirming care at NYULH between 2020 and 2026," among other information requests.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: A view outside NYU Langone Health hospital during the coronavirus pandemic on April 4, 2020 in New York City. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to at least 180 countries and territories across the world, claiming Expand

Also included in the posted statement is an assurance that the hospital system is evaluating its response to the subpoena.

The backstory:

NYU Langone Health shuttered its transgender youth health program nearly three months ago, in response to the "current regulatory environment."

A spokesperson for NYU Langone Health provided this official statement to FOX 5 NY regarding the decision:

"Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program. We are committed to helping patients in our care manage this change. This does not impact our pediatric mental health care programs, which will continue."

Big picture view:

The Trump administration previously expressed that it would pull federal funding from any hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to minors, Chi'en explains.

The White House proposed banning Medicare and Medicaid funding to hospitals that provide this gender-affirming treatment in December 2025.

Local perspective:

New York Attorney General Letitia James ordered NYU Langone to resume its transgender youth health program about two months ago.

ALBANY, NY - MARCH 16: New York Attorney General Letitia James leads a news conference on the state efforts to curtail surveillance pricing retail tactics on Monday, March 16, 2026, at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (Will Waldron/Albany Times Union via Expand