NYU Langone Health ends transgender youth health program

NYU Langone Health has shuttered its transgender youth health program. The hospital is ending its program that offered gender-related care for children due to the "current regulatory environment." The Trump administration previously expressed that it would pull federal funding from any hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to minors.



What we know:

The hospital is ending its program that offered gender-related care for children due to the "current regulatory environment."

"Families of transgender teens are scrambling to find care," FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en reports.

A spokesperson for NYU Langone Health provided this official statement to FOX 5 NY regarding the decision:

"Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program. We are committed to helping patients in our care manage this change. This does not impact our pediatric mental health care programs, which will continue."

Big picture view:

The Trump administration previously expressed that it would pull federal funding from any hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to minors, Chi'en explains.

The White House proposed banning Medicare and Medicaid funding to hospitals that provide this gender-affirming treatment in December 2025.

What they're saying:

New York State Sen. Erik Bottcher spoke to FOX 5 NY about the decision.

"The Trump administration is targeting trans people," the state senator said. "They have decided to make the trans community scapegoats."

Bottcher also posted about the decision on X, saying that it will "cause real harm."

The New York Civil Liberties Union released the following statement in response to the decision to end the program:

"The NYCLU is extremely disturbed by NYU Langone Health’s decision to end medically necessary care for transgender youth.

In the face of Trump’s transphobic bullying tactics and intimidation, our state’s hospitals must uphold their commitment to trans youth and their families. That means refusing to adopt discriminatory policies that violate New York’s Human Rights Law, which prohibits hospitals from denying care to people based on their gender identity.

Gender-affirming care helps people live as their authentic selves and can be lifesaving. As the Trump administration continues to punish already-vulnerable people simply for being themselves, we will fight to uphold the rights of trans New Yorkers."