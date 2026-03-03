NY AG James orders NYU Langone Health to resume transgender youth health program

The Brief New York Attorney General Letitia James is ordering NYU Langone to resume its transgender youth health program. James sent a letter to the hospital regarding its decision to shutter the program, the Associated Press reports. The attorney general's office promised "further action" if the hospital does not concede by March 11.



Trans youth health program

What we know:

James sent a letter to the hospital regarding its decision to shutter the program, the Associated Press reports.

The hospital decided to end the program less than a month ago, citing the "current regulatory environment" as the reasoning behind the move.

A spokesperson for NYU Langone Health provided this official statement to FOX 5 NY regarding the decision:

"Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program. We are committed to helping patients in our care manage this change. This does not impact our pediatric mental health care programs, which will continue."

The attorney general's office promised "further action" if the hospital does not concede by March 11.

Big picture view:

The Trump administration previously expressed that it would pull federal funding from any hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to minors.

The White House proposed banning Medicare and Medicaid funding to hospitals that provide this gender-affirming treatment in December 2025.