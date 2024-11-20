NYPD officer, bystander shot in Queens shootout; suspect killed

A violent robbery spree in Queens ended in a deadly confrontation on Tuesday evening, leaving an NYPD officer wounded, a suspect dead and a bystander injured, police said.

Who is Gary Worthy?

According to police, the suspect, identified as 57-year-old Gary Worthy, of Queens, has 17 prior arrests, including murder, robbery, burglary and narcotics possession.

He was last arrested six days ago for possession of felony narcotics and resisting arrest, police said. He was released.

Worthy was also wanted for three additional gunpoint robberies that happened on Halloween and Nov. 15. Police say shots were also fired in those robberies. Authorities said Worthy was on "lifetime parole" for firearm possession.

Patrolmen responded to a 911 call on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. regarding a gunpoint robbery at a bodega in Jamaica.

When officers arrived on the scene, people there said a man had entered the store, announced a robbery and demanded money, threatening both customers and staff with a black revolver. During the robbery, a single shot was fired before the man fled south.

About an hour later, officers were flagged down by a witness who pointed out the suspect near Jamaica Avenue and 160th Street, saying he had just robbed a smoke shop nearby.

Two officers approached the suspect and asked him to stop. The suspect did not comply and fled, heading east on Jamaica Avenue while producing a firearm. Officers reportedly ordered him to drop the gun, which the suspect did not do.

Police say the suspect then fired a shot, striking one of the officers in his thigh. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the face.

The suspect was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The injured officer, identified as 36-year-old Rich Wong, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital. He was expected to be released on Wednesday morning. He's been on the job for seven years.

"We are angry that a violent, repeated offender, who has prior gun arrests, who pled guilty to manslaughter and who was arrested for seven crimes since 2001 alone was free to commit two robberies tonight." — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

A 26-year-old female bystander was also struck by gunfire, although it is not clear who shot her, police said.

"We have witnessed in two days a criminal justice system that is failing New Yorkers and the good people of this city. We are angry that a violent, repeated offender, who has prior gun arrests, who pled guilty to manslaughter and who was arrested for seven crimes since 2001 alone was free to commit two robberies tonight," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.