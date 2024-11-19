NYPD officer shot in the leg in Queens, suspect shot and killed: Sources

article

An NYPD officer was shot in the leg after a police-involved shooting in Jamaica, Queens on Tuesday evening.

The suspect has been identified as Gary Worthy, 57, of Queens. Police say he has seventeen prior arrests, including murder, robbery, burglary and narcotics possession and was last arrested six days ago for possession of felony narcotics and resisting arrest. He was released.

According to police, around 5:30 p.m., patrolmen responded to a 9-1-1 call about a gunpoint robbery at a bodega in Jamaica.

When officers arrived on the scene, victims said a man had entered the store, announced a robbery and demanded money, threatening both customers and staff with a black revolver. During the robbery, a single shot was fired before he fled south.

At 6:24 p.m., officers searching for the suspect were flagged down by a witness who pointed out the suspect near Jamaica Avenue and 160th Street, saying he had just robbed a smoke shop nearby.

At 6:30 p.m. the two officers approached the suspect and asked him to stop. The suspect did not comply and fled, heading east on Jamaica Avenue while producing a firearms. Officers reportedly ordered him to drop the gun, which the suspect did not do.

Police say the suspect then fired a shot at the suspect, striking one of the officers in his thigh. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the face.

The suspect was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The injured officer was rushed to Jamaica Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

A 26-year-old female bystander was also struck by gunfire, although it is not clear who shot her.

"We have witnessed in two days a criminal justice system that is failing New Yorkers and the good people of this city. We are angry that a violent, repeated offender, who has prior gun arrests, who pled guilty to manslaughter and who was arrested for seven crimes since 2001 alone was free to commit two robberies tonight," Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.

Worthy was also wanted for three additional gunpoint robberies that happened on Halloween and November 15. Police say shots were also fired at those robberies.

Authorities said Worthy was on "lifetime parole."