School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Tuesday, Dec. 2

By
Published  December 1, 2025 9:31pm EST
The Brief

    • Track school closings and delays for Tuesday, Dec. 2 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut here.
    • Two schools in New York and one school in New Jersey will either be delayed or closed tomorrow.

NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Tuesday, Dec. 2 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut here.

Local perspective:

List of school closings and delays

New York

  • Haverstraw-Stony Point School District: 2-hour delay
  • Liberty Central School District: Closed

New Jersey

  • Netcong Elementary: 90 minute delay

The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX Weather.

Weather