NYC Mulchfest 2022 is underway

Mulchfest NYC is going on Dec. 26, 2022, until Jan. 8, 2023, at various locations across New York City.

More than 50,600 trees were recycled in NYC last year.

You need to remove all lights, ornaments, and netting before bringing the tree to a Mulchfest site.

Chipping Weekend will be held 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8.

If you bring your tree to a chipping site on Chipping Weekend you can take home a "tree-mento." They'll chip your tree and give you your very own bag of mulch to use in your backyard or to make a winter bed for a street tree.

Weather permitting, the NYC Department of Sanitation will be conducting curbside collections for mulching and recycling of Christmas trees from Friday, January 6 through Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Here are locations by borough:

(Mulch is available at the chipping sites marked with an asterisk (*)

BRONX

-Bronx River House Parking Lot at Starlight Park 1490 Sheridan Boulevard, accessible to vehicles via the Sheridan Boulevard northbound lane only Drop-off only

-Friends of Brook Park Community Garden* East 141st Street and Brook Avenue Chipping

-Co-Op City Co-Op Boulevard and Bellamy Loop Drop-off only

-Metropolitan Oval Parkchester* Metropolitan Avenue and Unionport Road Chipping

-Pelham Bay Park Parking lot at Middletown Road and Stadium Avenue Drop-off only

-Soundview Park* Story Avenue and Morrison Avenue Chipping

-St. James Park West 192nd Street and Jerome Avenue Drop-off only

-Van Cortlandt Park* Golf course at Bailey Avenue and Van Cortlandt Park South Chipping

-Williamsbridge Oval Park Reservoir Place and Reservoir Oval Drop-off only

BROOKLYN

-Amazing Garden 261 Columbia Street Drop-off only

-Brooklyn Bridge Park* Emily Warren Roebling Plaza along New Dock Street Chipping

-Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 at Bridge Park Drive Drop-off only

-Brooklyn Bridge Park Fulton Ferry Landing at Old Fulton Street and Furman Street Drop-off only

-Brooklyn Heights Promenade Columbia Heights and Cranberry Street Drop-off only

-Brower Park Brooklyn Avenue at Prospect Place Drop-off only

-Cobble Hill Park* Clinton Street and Verandah Place Chipping

-Coffey Park Dwight Street and Verona Street Drop-off only

-Domino Park* River Street and South 3rd Street Chipping

-Fort Greene Park* Washington Park and Myrtle Avenue Chipping

-Green Space at President Street 222 Fifth Avenue Drop-off only

-Herbert Von King Park Marcy Avenue and Lafayette Avenue Drop-off only

-Maria Hernandez Park* Suydam Street and Knickerbocker Avenue Chipping

-Marine Park* East 33rd Street and Avenue U Chipping

-McCarren Park* Lorimer Street and Driggs Avenue Chipping

-McGolrick Park Monitor Street and Driggs Avenue Drop-off only

-Myrtle Village Green Kent Avenue and Myrtle Avenue Drop-off only

-Owl's Head Park* 68th Street and Colonial Road Chipping

-Prospect Park Lincoln Road and Ocean Avenue Drop-off only

-Prospect Park* Park circle at Parkside Avenue Chipping

-Prospect Park* Third Street and Prospect Park West Chipping

-Sunset Park 44th Street and 6th Avenue Drop-off only

-Washington Park Third Street and Fifth Avenue Drop-off only

MANHATTAN

-The Battery Entrance at Greenwich Street and Battery Place Drop-off only

-Carl Schurz Park* East 86th Street and East End Avenue Chipping

-Central Park West 106th Street and Central Park West Drop-off only

-Central Park West 65th Street and Central Park West Drop-off only

-Central Park* West 81st Street and Central Park West, at the bridle path Chipping

-Colonel Young Playground 145th Street and Lenox Avenue Drop-off only

-Corlears Hook Park Jackson Street and Cherry Street Drop-off only

-DeWitt Clinton Park* West 53rd Street and 11th Avenue Chipping

-Inwood Hill Park* Isham Street and Seaman Avenue Chipping

-J Hood Wright Park West 173rd Street near Haven Avenue Drop-off only

-Marcus Garvey Park East 120th Street and Madison Avenue Drop-off only

-Morningside Park West 123rd Street and Morningside Avenue Drop-off only

-Riverside Park* West 83rd Street and Riverside Drive Chipping

-St. Nicholas Park One block south of West 133rd Street and St. Nicholas Avenue Drop-off only

-Stuyvesant Town* East 20th Street at 20th Street Loop (east of First Avenue) Chipping

-Tompkins Square Park* East 7th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B Chipping

-Union Square Park Union Square East between East 16th Street and East 17th Street Drop-off only

-Washington Square Park* Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North Chipping

QUEENS

-Astoria Park* 19th Street and Hoyt Avenue Chipping

-Captain Mario Fajardo Playground Kissena Boulevard at Booth Memorial Avenue Drop-off only

-Cunningham Park* 196th Place and Union Turnpike Chipping

-Forest Park* Forest Park Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard Chipping

-Francis Lewis Park* Third Avenue and 147th Street Chipping

-Hunter's Point South Park* 51st Avenue and Center Boulevard Chipping

-John Golden Park 215th Place and 33rd Avenue Drop-off only

-Juniper Valley Park* 80th Street between Juniper Boulevard North and South Chipping

-Queensbridge Park Vernon Boulevard and Queensbridge Park Greenway Drop-off only

-Queens County Farm Museum 73-50 Little Neck Parkway Drop-off only

-Rockaway Beach 94th Street and Shorefront Parkway Drop-off only

-Roy Wilkins Park 177th Street and Baisley Boulevard Drop-off only

-Travers Park* 78th Street and 34th Avenue Chipping

-Windmill Community Garden 39-22 29th Street Drop-off only

-Windmuller Park at Lawrence Virgilio Playground 34th Drive and 54th Street Drop-off only

STATEN ISLAND

-Clove Lakes Park* Cheshire Place and Clove Road Chipping

-Conference House Park* Parking lot at Hylan Boulevard and Satterlee Street Chipping

-Midland Beach* Parking lot #8 at Father Capodanno Boulevard and Graham Boulevard Chipping

-Silver Lake Tennis House Revere Street and University Place Drop-off only

-Tappen Park Bay Street and Canal Street Drop-off only

-Westerleigh Park* Maine Avenue and Neal Dow Avenue Chipping

-Willowbrook Park Richmond Avenue and Eton Place Drop-off only

-Wolfe's Pond Park Cornelia Avenue and Hylan Boulevard Drop-off only