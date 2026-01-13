Mount Sinai fired 3 nurses for 'interfering with patient safety' week before strike

The Brief Mount Sinai fired three nurses last week for "interfering with patient safety." The three nurses were terminated for interfering with patient safety by "deliberately sabotaging emergency preparedness drills," according to Mount Sinai. This "sabotage" reportedly included hiding supplies designed to care for newborns in conference rooms, according to Mount Sinai.



Nurses fired before strike

What we know:

Local perspective:

Yesterday, Jan. 12, an estimated 15,000 nurses walked off the job at hospitals within the Mount Sinai, Montefiore and New York-Presbyterian systems.

Union leaders say the city's nurses are striking after hospital administrators failed to meet their demands for better pay, safe staffing levels, fully funded health benefits and stronger workplace protections.

Despite no deal being reached, some nurses have returned to work.

A spokesperson for Mount Sinai said about 20 percent of its nurses crossed the picket line Monday, and the hospital expects more to do so in the coming days.

The other side:

"NYSNA leadership’s demand that a nurse not be terminated if found to be compromised by drugs or alcohol while on the job is another example of putting their own self-interest before patient safety," Senior Vice President of Strategic Communications Joe Solmonese for Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Montefiore also reportedly claimed that the New York State Nurses Association are pushing for a highly excessive increase in pay.

"As they double down on their $3.6 billion in reckless demands, including nearly 40% wage increases, we remain resolute in our commitment to providing safe and seamless care," Solmonese said.

The NYSNA has yet to respond to a request for comment, according to Fox News.