Mom charged in smothering deaths of her twins inside NYC apartment

The mother of 5-year-old twins found dead last year inside a Bronx apartment was arrested, the NYPD said.

According to police, Gloria Asamoah, 42, is facing murder and manslaughter charges.

Officers found the twins – a girl and a boy – unresponsive back in December inside an apartment on the 200 block of E. 175th St. in the Mount Hope section. EMS pronounced both children dead at the scene. The medical examiner ruled the deaths as homicides by smothering.

Neighbors said that the family seemed very friendly and had fond memories of the two children.

"When you go up, and you see two 5-year-olds lying on the floor unresponsive and cold at this time of the year, you could imagine what the family is going through, what the mother is going through and the father. At the time, the father wasn’t home, so what’s going on through his mind. We have to do our job at the crime scene. We do feel for everybody in the community as well as the family," NYPD Assistant chief Benjamin Gurley had said.