Bronx 5-year-old twins' deaths ruled homicides by smothering

The medical examiner has ruled the deaths of two 5-year-old Bronx twins found dead back in December as homicides by smothering.

According to the NYPD, officers found the twins – a girl and a boy – unresponsive inside an apartment on the 200 block of E. 175th St. in the Mount Hope section. EMS pronounced both children dead at the scene.

There were no obvious signs of trauma at the time, police said. So far, no arrests have been made.

Featured article

Neighbors said that the family seemed very friendly and had fond memories of the two children.

"When you go up, and you see two 5-year-olds lying on the floor unresponsive and cold at this time of the year, you could imagine what the family is going through, what the mother is going through and the father. At the time, the father wasn’t home, so what’s going on through his mind. We have to do our job at the crime scene. We do feel for everybody in the community as well as the family," NYPD Assistant chief Benjamin Gurley had said.