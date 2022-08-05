NYC expands monkeypox vaccine clinics

New York City is doubling the capacity to administer monkeypox vaccine shots as five new vaccine clinics are opening. The city also announced that it plans to open a clinic in the heart of Times Square in Manhattan.

The move comes as the federal government declared a public health emergency to bolster the response to the monkeypox outbreak.

Based on current NYC vaccination eligibility criteria, up to 150,000 New Yorkers may be at risk for monkeypox exposure.

Where to get monkeypox vaccine in NYC?

The 5 new NYC monkeypox vaccine clinics are located at:

These are the other monkeypox vaccine clinics:

Science Skills Center High School [weekend only] 49 Flatbush Avenue Ext. Brooklyn

IS 125 [weekend only] 46-02 47 Avenue Queens

Bronx High School of Science [weekend only] 75 W 205th Street Bronx

Chelsea Clinic 303 Ninth Avenue Manhattan

Central Harlem Clinic 2238 Fifth Avenue Manhattan

Corona Clinic 34-33 Junction Boulevard Queens

The Livonia Clinic 506 Livonia Avenue Brooklyn

The Jefferson Clinic 1300 Flushing Avenue Brooklyn

Long Island City Clinic 5-17 46th Road Queens

NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Vanderbilt 165 Vanderbilt Avenue Staten Island

NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Gouverneur 227 Madison Street Manhattan

NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County 686 New York Avenue, T Building entrance at Clarkson Ave. Brooklyn

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln 234 East 149th Street Bronx

The city health department says it continues to work with "trusted community partners," health care facilities, and those that operate congregate settings to ensure that people at the highest risk have access to the vaccine.

79,000 doses have been received by New York City out of the approximately 131,000 doses that have been allocated to the city.

More than 30,000 doses have already been administered in NYC so far, with an additional 7,000 doses already scheduled for the coming days.

23,000 new appointments were expected to go online Friday. The remainder of the doses have been set aside for close contacts of known cases and for private health care providers and referrals from community partner organizations.

The full vaccination course is two doses. New York City, however, is currently prioritizing first doses in an effort to protect as many members of the community as possible, as quickly as possible.

How is monkeypox spread?

In the current outbreak, the monkeypox virus:



• Is spreading mainly during oral, anal, and vaginal sex and other intimate contact such as rimming, hugging, kissing, biting, cuddling and massage

• Can spread through direct contact with a rash or sores of someone who has the virus; from coming into contact with clothing, bedding, towels or other items they have used; and from prolonged face-to-face contact

• Spreads when people have symptoms, but experts are still studying whether it spreads before symptoms start or after they end

• May spread through semen, saliva, feces (poop), and other body fluids – experts are still studying whether this is possible.

Monkeypox Symptoms

The most common symptom is a rash or sores that may look like pimples or blisters. The rash and sores may be all over the body or on certain parts, including around and inside the genitals, anus, and mouth, and last for two to four weeks.

The rash can be extremely itchy and painful and interfere with daily activities. Sores in the anus or urethra can make it hard to go to the bathroom.

Some people also have flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, fever, and fatigue. Complications from monkeypox infection include inflammation of the rectal lining (proctitis).

Even after healing, people can have scarring in the areas where they had sores.

A person is contagious until all sores have healed, and a new layer of skin has formed, which can take two to four weeks.

It is not known if there are long-term health problems associated with monkeypox.