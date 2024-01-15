NYC migrant crisis: Shelter curfews to start Tuesday at 4 sites

New York City will set curfews on four migrant shelters beginning Tuesday: two respite sites in Queens, the former Lincoln Correctional Facility in Harlem and one on Stockton Street in Brooklyn.

The curfew will be from 11 p.m. - 6 a.m., but with some exceptions, including school, legal and medical needs, emergencies and work.

It's unclear how work exceptions will take place given some migrants are not legally authorized to work and take odd jobs to make a living.

The move comes after reports of crimes attributed to migrants. One councilwoman met with the Adams administration last week about concerns regarding her district.

Migrants evacuated from Floyd Bennett Field arrive at James Madison High School in Brooklyn. (Photo by Gardiner Anderson for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

"My constituents are terrified. They have people that they don't know at their doorbell. They usually have a child with them. They have their telephone, their iPhone and on it says in English, I'm a migrant from Floyd Bennett Field, please give me money," she said.

Last week, police arrested multiple men after a deadly stabbing at a migrant shelter on Randall's Island following an argument.

Earlier in January, Mayor Adams acknowledged that some crimes have been tied back to migrants.

"Do I believe that there are some migrants who have committed crimes in the city? Yes," Adams said. "You place a person in an environment where they can't work, can't provide for themselves. They have to just sit around all day. That's not a good scenario."