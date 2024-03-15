NYC ‘right to shelter’ effectively ending for migrant adults

New York City is effectively ending its "right to shelter" provision for migrant adults, according to a new settlement, as the city's humanitarian crisis with the influx of asylum seekers enters year two.

The city is partially suspending this unique legal agreement that requires it to provide emergency housing for homeless people, as a large influx of migrants overwhelms the city’s shelter system.

According to the settlement reached by NYC Mayor Eric Adams, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legal Aid Society, NYC will be relieved of some of its right to shelter obligations when it comes to adult migrants without children during this state of emergency, FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay reports.

This will only apply to newly arriving single adult migrants - taking effect immediately and only "until the current humanitarian crisis ends," she reported. All single adult new arrivals will still receive an initial 30-day shelter placement (60 days for single adults under the age of 23).

In recent months, city officials have been asking the New York State Supreme Court to re-examine the 40-year "right to shelter decree so it applies only to homeless New Yorkers, not migrants.

Hochul has previously voiced her support for the city's effort, telling reporters that the mandate was never meant to apply to an international humanitarian crisis.

A Manhattan judge announced late last year that the city would be moving forward with its decision to lift the right-to-shelter mandate in some capacity. The city later amended its request to say that this right to shelter should only apply to New Yorkers, not migrants.

More than 172,400 migrants have arrived and gone through the city's intake system since the spring of 2022, Adams' office said in January. The majority have since moved on to other places or become self-sufficient, but over 67,000 were in the city's care when that statement was released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.