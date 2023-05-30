NYC migrant crisis: New arrivals struggling to make ends meet

The stream of migrants arriving in New York City doesn't seem like it will slow down any time soon, but without correct identification and jobs scarce, some are trying to make a living however they can.

For Elvia Caiza, that means selling churros and water bottles in the subway.

Caiza arrived in the city from Ecuador three months ago, after making the arduous journey mostly on foot, like many other migrants.

Now, she sells the tasty treats for $2 apiece, some days making as much as $120, but on others barely making enough to break even.

"The churro costs me a dollar, and I charge two because of the sugar, which I add myself, so sometimes I don’t bring much home," Caiza said.

Selling food without a license in the subways is prohibited by the New York City transit rules of conduct, but in a single afternoon, FOX 5 NY saw several vendors within feet of each other, selling the fried dough treats along with plastic cups of fruit like mangos.

The vendors also keep an eye out for police, warning each other about the regular sweeps for unlicensed vendors.

Despite all the challenges, however, Caiva says she is grateful she made it to New York City.

"I feel really happy to be able to work and continue forward with my sons," Caiva said.

Earlier this month, Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams called upon the Biden administration to expedite the process for legal asylum seekers to get their working papers.