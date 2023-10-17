Expand / Collapse search

NYC migrant crisis: Mayor Adams says 'everyday is a challenge'

By
Published 
NYC Migrants
FOX 5 NY

Mayor Adams: 'City is running out of space for shelters'

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers shows us there are still concerns that people could end up on the street.

LOWER MANHATTAN - New York City Mayor Eric Adams sat down with leaders from his administration to address the growing flood of migrants to the city. 

The Mayor says the crisis is accelerating quickly, and shows no sign of slowing down. 

For the last 18 months, roughly 2300 migrants have been arriving in New York City each week. Now that number is up to 4,000 weekly and is expected to increase.

The mirror says the city is running out of space for shelters, and lost one on Monday. The fire department shut down the St. John Villa migrant shelter on Staten Island, due to safety concerns like a nonworking sprinkler system and missing fire alarms. The mirror and is Chief of Staff say safety is a priority.

Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack says 'When we open up these sites, it's not just FDNY that goes in. It's the Dept of Buildings that makes a detemination about the building, what those occupancy levels are, etc. so there's a whole checklist that they review before we open up any of these sites."

Some organizations have criticized the mirror for imposing a 60-day limit on shelter, stays for migrant they argue that it unnecessarily disrupt their lives at a time when they are just becoming settled. Now the migrant families are being notified that they will 60 days.

Mayor Adams elaborates, "We are seeing that the 60-day notices with intensive case work support are working. Many people are deciding to find their own independent living arrangement or staying with family members or moving to other locales, so they can stabilize their lives."

"The process of where a family is going to move is not going to start on the 60th day. There is intensive case management that is going to be happening. We will be working with those families before we get to that date," Chief of Staff Valrick added. 

City officials say migrant children will be able to stay in the same schools. 

They are currently enrolled in after the families move out of the shelters the mayor says unless the federal government steps in to slow the flow of migrants to the city, New Yorkers can't expect to see them sleeping on the streets. 