NYC migrant crisis: Mayor Adams says 'everyday is a challenge'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams sat down with leaders from his administration to address the growing flood of migrants to the city.

The Mayor says the crisis is accelerating quickly, and shows no sign of slowing down.

For the last 18 months, roughly 2300 migrants have been arriving in New York City each week. Now that number is up to 4,000 weekly and is expected to increase.

"Since the humanitarian crisis began 18 months ago, not one family and child has slept on the street, not one, (again) not one, we need to be very clear about that." — Mayor Adams

The mirror says the city is running out of space for shelters, and lost one on Monday. The fire department shut down the St. John Villa migrant shelter on Staten Island, due to safety concerns like a nonworking sprinkler system and missing fire alarms. The mirror and is Chief of Staff say safety is a priority.

Related article

"I cannot emphasize enough that when you are at capacity, every day is a challenge." — Mayor Adams

Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack says 'When we open up these sites, it's not just FDNY that goes in. It's the Dept of Buildings that makes a detemination about the building, what those occupancy levels are, etc. so there's a whole checklist that they review before we open up any of these sites."

Related article

Some organizations have criticized the mirror for imposing a 60-day limit on shelter, stays for migrant they argue that it unnecessarily disrupt their lives at a time when they are just becoming settled. Now the migrant families are being notified that they will 60 days.

Mayor Adams elaborates, "We are seeing that the 60-day notices with intensive case work support are working. Many people are deciding to find their own independent living arrangement or staying with family members or moving to other locales, so they can stabilize their lives."

"The process of where a family is going to move is not going to start on the 60th day. There is intensive case management that is going to be happening. We will be working with those families before we get to that date," Chief of Staff Valrick added.

City officials say migrant children will be able to stay in the same schools.

They are currently enrolled in after the families move out of the shelters the mayor says unless the federal government steps in to slow the flow of migrants to the city, New Yorkers can't expect to see them sleeping on the streets.