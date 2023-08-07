NYC migrant crisis: Brooklyn residents push back on effort to house migrants in rec centers

Brooklyn residents are pushing back on the city's latest effort to house asylum seekers.

The city is now allowing room for around 80 migrants in the Sunset Park Recreation Center, as well as the McCarren Recreation Center. This comes after lines of migrants were discovered, sleeping outside the Roosevelt Hotel, unable to get in because the shelter system is so packed.

Advocates had demanded the city do something about the chaos, so they did, moving migrants to two family rec centers in Brooklyn.

Now, some neighbors are demanding the city move the migrants somewhere else.

"The people who been here," one resident told FOX 5 NY, "It's like we're the minority now."

Sixty migrants are reported to be sleeping on cots inside Brooklyn's Sunset Park Recreation Center, a move by the city, struggling to deal with asylum seekers coming en masse every day.

The city told FOX 5 it's "constantly searching for new places to put people,"

"I don't think this is the place that they need to stay permanently," another resident told FOX 5. "I hope we find them better shelter. But I'm very glad that they're here, and I'm very glad that my neighbors have been here to welcome them."

The rec centers inside the popular and heavily trafficked parks are now closed to the public, meaning no day or after-school programs or public bathrooms. However, its pools remain open.

"The rec center was already closed," A resident told FOX 5. "There are some people who say they're taking away our space but the space has already been closed. It was closed for months."

While additional security is in place, there is concern from some residents about just who these folks are from Central and South America.

"Who are they?" A resident told FOX 5. "Why not use a facility that's more secure? There are so many children around. My wife just got chased out by a guy two nights ago."

Many migrants who spoke with FOX 5 NY said they're trying to escape countries rotted with crime, poverty, and absolutely no opportunity to thrive.

"I think they need they need more funding," a resident said. "I think they need permanent homes. I think they need work permits, all sorts of stuff but in the meantime, I'm glad to help out."

The city said they are considering 3,000 other locations across the five boroughs to house migrants. Next up is a shelter on Randall's Island in the coming weeks.

So far, the city has received $30 million in federal funding, although $135 million had been allocated, for a crisis that they say will cost $4.3 billion by next summer.