NYC migrant crisis: What we know about the 2 illegal busted shelters

Two illegal NYC migrant shelters housing dozens of people were busted in the span of two days in Queens and the Bronx.

The news comes after Mayor Eric Adams renewed his call again on Tuesday to the White House to give migrants faster access to work papers, saying, "You place 1,000 people in one setting and tell them they can't work, all they can do is sit around all day, tempers flare."

Here's everything we know about the two illegal migrant shelters busted this week:

On Tuesday, over 50 migrants were found being illegally housed inside an overcrowded and hazardous two-story building.

Officials found 14 bunk beds and 13 beds tightly packed in the cellar on the first floor of Sarr's Wholesale Furniture at 132-03 Liberty Ave. in South Richmond Hill.

Ebou Sarr, the store's owner, said he was charging residents $300 a month for a place to sleep as well as providing breakfast, lunch and dinner. He said as many as 70 people were staying there because they couldn't afford a place to live after timing out of the city's emergency shelter system for migrants.

Cell phone video showed the inside of the building packed with beds and people inside. So many people were living in the basement that they reportedly had to sleep in shifts.

The backyard of the building had what appeared to be multiple delivery bikes and supplies. Inspectors said the spaces had no ventilation, natural light or enough space for the people sleeping there. Officials even found illegal plumbing work that had been done without permits.

The DOB issued a full vacate order for the first floor and the cellar.

On Wednesday, another illegal migrant shelter was discovered.

Officials raided the building for illegally housing dozens of people under dangerous conditions. The NYC Department of Buildings issued a vacate order for a two-story commercial building on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham.

"Our inspectors found that one of the commercial stores in the building had been illegally converted into sleeping quarters, with 34 beds on the first floor and 11 beds in the cellar tightly packed together," a DOB spokesperson told FOX 5 NY.

Inspectors also found extension cords, e-bikes, space heaters and hotplates inside the Bronx building, the DOB said.

FOX 5 NY cameras captured several men carting suitcases out of the building as NYPD officers watched. One man told FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green he doesn't know where he will sleep Wednesday night.

The man said he paid the building owner $300 a month and had lived at the location for two months.

The NYC Office of Emergency Management is assisting those who were living in both buildings.