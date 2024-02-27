Dozens of migrants found living inside dark cellar of Queens building

The NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) and the FDNY are investigating an illegal conversion site inside a two-story mixed-use building in Queens.

First responders found 14 bunk beds and 13 beds tightly packed in the cellar and first floor of a furniture store at 132-03 Liberty Avenue.

There have been reports of over 70 people living inside the quarters, but this number has not been confirmed.

The location had allegedly been converted into a living space for migrants.

The building owner told FOX 5 NY that he was housing migrants there.

He said he brought the people living there in to give them work.

A neighbor claims she's had been calling 311 for weeks about the amount of people living at the store and the number of e-bikes she said she saw in the backyard.

Two-story mixed-use building located at 132-03 Liberty Avenue in Queens.

The location is believed to be a wholesale furniture store in the front of the building.

Cell phone video shows the inside of the building packed with beds and people inside.

"It's a big space. So we have bunk beds. Queen bunk beds, some twin bunk beds just to make a space. You know, for everybody to fit. And we can have space to pray," the owner said.

The backyard of the building had what appeared to be multiple delivery bikes and supplies.

Inspectors said the spaces had no ventilation, natural light, or enough space for the people sleeping there.

Officials even found illegal plumbing work that had been done without permits.

The DOB has issued a full vacate order for the first floor and the cellar due to severe overcrowding and hazardous fire conditions.

The landlord 132-02 Liberty Avenue Management Corporation has been slammed with two violations, according to the DOB.

The people living inside the building were referred to New York City Emergency Management Department (NYCEM) for assistance.

It is still unclear exactly how many people were living inside the building and why they were living there.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.