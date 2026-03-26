NY Mets home opener 2026: Citi Field food lineup, what's new and more

The Brief The New York Mets' home opener is here! The Amazins are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:15 p.m.



The New York Mets' home opener at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens has officially arrived!

Mets vs Pirates

What we know:

The Amazins are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:15 p.m.

Mets probable pitchers

Probable pitchers will be posted here once available.

NYC weather forecast

Skies will be cloudy, with temperatures possibly reaching into the 70s.

Mets lineup

1. Lindor

2. Soto

3. Bichette

4. Polanco

5. Robert Jr.

6. Baty

7. Semien

8. Benge

9. Alvarez

Food lineup

Dig deeper:

From steak and pizza, to tacos and burgers, here's a look at the dining guide this year at Citi Field:

Adam Richman’s Burger Hall of Fame

Amazin’ Chicken Co.

Amazin’ Deli

Bases Loaded Lemonade

Beyond Nightlife Sushi

Big Mozz

Boozy Buckets

Chef Kwame’s Patty Palace

Chiddy’s Cheesesteaks

Coca-Cola Food Truck – Dorado Tacos & Quesadillas

Cookie Crumz

Dole Whip

From the Stretch

Fuku

Gluten Friendly

Grand Slammin’ Sushi by Beyond Night Life

Gyro Jimmy’s Greek Grill

Hot Pastrami on Rye

Lobster Shack

Metro Market

Metropolitan Fry Factory

Mister Softee

Mr. & Mrs. Met's Candy Shop

Nachos

Naz’s Halal Food

NY Panini

Pat LaFrieda’s Chop House

Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors

Pig Beach BBQ

Prime Kosher Sports

Premio Hot or Sweet Sausage

Prince Street Pizza

Seoul Bird

Shake Shack

Smoothies

Swingin’ Wings

Taste of Queens – Thai Tai Eatery

The K Korner

Vegan City

Walk-Off Café

Wok N’ Roll

Zeppole

For more information, click HERE.

Click HERE for the full 2026 schedule.