NY Mets home opener 2026: Citi Field food lineup, what's new and more
QUEENS - The New York Mets' home opener at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens has officially arrived!
Mets vs Pirates
What we know:
The Amazins are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:15 p.m.
Mets probable pitchers
Probable pitchers will be posted here once available.
NYC weather forecast
Skies will be cloudy, with temperatures possibly reaching into the 70s.
Mets lineup
1. Lindor
2. Soto
3. Bichette
4. Polanco
5. Robert Jr.
6. Baty
7. Semien
8. Benge
9. Alvarez
Food lineup
Dig deeper:
From steak and pizza, to tacos and burgers, here's a look at the dining guide this year at Citi Field:
- Adam Richman’s Burger Hall of Fame
- Amazin’ Chicken Co.
- Amazin’ Deli
- Bases Loaded Lemonade
- Beyond Nightlife Sushi
- Big Mozz
- Boozy Buckets
- Chef Kwame’s Patty Palace
- Chiddy’s Cheesesteaks
- Coca-Cola Food Truck – Dorado Tacos & Quesadillas
- Cookie Crumz
- Dole Whip
- From the Stretch
- Fuku
- Gluten Friendly
- Grand Slammin’ Sushi by Beyond Night Life
- Gyro Jimmy’s Greek Grill
- Hot Pastrami on Rye
- Lobster Shack
- Metro Market
- Metropolitan Fry Factory
- Mister Softee
- Mr. & Mrs. Met's Candy Shop
- Nachos
- Naz’s Halal Food
- NY Panini
- Pat LaFrieda’s Chop House
- Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors
- Pig Beach BBQ
- Prime Kosher Sports
- Premio Hot or Sweet Sausage
- Prince Street Pizza
- Seoul Bird
- Shake Shack
- Smoothies
- Swingin’ Wings
- Taste of Queens – Thai Tai Eatery
- The K Korner
- Vegan City
- Walk-Off Café
- Wok N’ Roll
- Zeppole
For more information, click HERE.
Where can I find the 2026 Mets schedule?
Click HERE for the full 2026 schedule.
The Source: This report is based on information from the official websites of Major League Baseball, as well as Citi Field.