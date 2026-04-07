'We're trying to move at the speed of New Yorkers': Mamdani on his first 100 days in office

The Brief In an exclusive one-on-one, Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay about his first 100 days in office. "We're trying to move at the speed of New Yorkers."



In an exclusive one-on-one, Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay about his first 100 days in office.

Tackling affordability in NYC

What they're saying:

Affordability for New Yorkers was a prevalent talking point for the mayor on the campaign trail.

When asked if he feels that his administration has done an adequate job of approaching the issue, Mamdani noted that they obtained $1.2 billion from Gov. Kathy Hochul to put towards universal childcare on day eight.

"We're trying to move at the speed of New Yorkers."

McKay also brought up the mayor's public disagreement with the New York City Council over their budget plans, citing that he referred to the council's plan to fill the budget gap as "unrealistic."

The mayor answered that the council's initial proposal "wouldn't put the city where it needs to be," but also mentioned that he continues to look forward to working with the council.

Businesses potentially leaving NYC

In a similar vein, McKay asked the mayor if he's committed to raising taxes on businesses, referencing JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon's warning that the company is shrinking its headcount in New York City.

"The demand for Manhattan office space is the highest it's been in more than a decade," Mamdani stated in response, before going on to argue that that potential increase in tax will actually combat the very issue.

According to the mayor, his administration has found that a lack of affordability has led to city residents being forced out, thus creating a retention issue for businesses.

Mamdani also indicated that the upcoming FIFA World Cup will present city businesses with an opportunity to generate revenue for the economy.

NYPD's gang database

During his campaign, Mamdani suggested that he was open to the idea of abolishing the NYPD's gang database.

This database, formally referred to as the Criminal Group Database, is an intelligence system that the police use to reportedly track people suspected of being affiliated with a gang.

However, the mayor has made recent comments proposing that he is open to the database remaining, indicating that the city's Department of Investigation has put forth reforms that the force has implemented.

"The implementation of those reforms, the results of that implementation, that's the subject of the conversation I'm having with the police commissioner."

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch speaks alongside Mayor Zohran Mamdani during the New York Police Departmentâs first quarter crime stats press conference Thursday, April 2, 2026, in Manhattan, New York City. (Barry Williams/ New Expand