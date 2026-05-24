Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre vandalized in Midtown burglary, NYPD seeks 31

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The Brief The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying 31 individuals in connection with a burglary and reported vandalism at a Midtown Manhattan property. Police said the group forcibly entered 227 West 46th Street on Saturday, May 2, 2026, and ran through the premises before fleeing on foot. The address is home to the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Manhattan, and authorities said the incident caused about $10,000 in damage.



The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying 31 individuals in connection with a burglary and reported vandalism at a Midtown Manhattan property, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI).

What we know:

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at about 4:30 p.m., when a group of unidentified individuals forcibly entered 227 West 46th Street through a side door within the Midtown North Precinct.

That address is home to the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Manhattan.

Once inside, the group ran through the premises before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

Authorities said the incident caused about $10,000 in damage.

During the incident, a 30-year-old male employee was kicked in the leg and sustained minor injuries, according to the DCPI. He was not hospitalized.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo courtesy of the NYPD.

What you can do:

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating. Police have released images of the individuals and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish or online. All tips are confidential.