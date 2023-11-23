NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of 1993 sexual assault: report

Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of a 1993 sexual assault in a legal action filed in a New York City court, according to a report from The Messenger.

The woman allegedly filed a summons Wednesday night in state Supreme Court under the New York's Adult Survivors Act that names Adams, the NYPD and two unknown entities as defendants, the report said.

Adams was a police captain. According to the filing, the two were working for the city at the time.

In a statement given to FOX 5 NY from City Hall, a spokesperson said, "The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim.

The summons is a precursor to a complaint that would lay out details of the alleged assault.

The Adult Survivors Act took effect in 2022 and expires at midnight. It eliminated the statute of limitations for sex abuse accusers to file suit.



