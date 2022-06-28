NYC mayor claims former Mayor Giuliani falsely reported a crime

New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants the Staten Island district attorney to investigate former Mayor Rudy Giuliani for falsely reporting a crime after an incident at a Shop Rite.

Daniel Gill, 39, a Shop Rite worker, approached Giuliani from behind and slapped him on the back at the Charleston store around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Security camera video of the incident was made public.

Mayor Adams was asked about the incident Tuesday during an event about new childcare options available in the city. Adams said the incident and statements made by Giuliani were exaggerated.

"I looked at the video, and someone needs to remind former Mayor Giuliani that falsely reporting a crime is a crime," said Adams.

"It hurt tremendously. I did not know what it was. I had no idea what it was and all of a sudden I heard someone yell something at me I can't repeat about what I am," Giuliani said in a Facebook Live on Monday morning. "Curse words. Dirty curse words and then some more dirty curse words and then a few more as he retreated, ran away. And he kept menacing and threatening."

Giuliani refused medical attention at the scene.

"And from what he stated about being punched in the head, felt like a bullet, from what he stated that was a lot of creativity. I think the district attorney has the wrong person he is investigating," said Adams.

The video showed Gil walking past Giuliani and putting his hand to his back. Giuliani said that he asked for the man to be arrested to make an example out of him.

"What if we didn't have the video? This person would have been accused of a serious crime," added Adams.

The charges were downgraded against Gill to third-degree assault and menacing along with second-degree harassment after he was held overnight. A judge released him on his own recognizance.

The Legal Aid Society is representing Gill. It issued a statement on Monday afternoon.

"The charges facing Daniel Gill, who has no previous contact with the criminal legal system, are inconsistent with existing law. Our client merely patted Mr. Giuliani, who sustained nothing remotely resembling physical injuries, without malice to simply get his attention, as the video footage clearly showed."

The statement went on to say that Gill was followed and threatened by one of Giuliani's associates.

The group stated: "Given Mr. Giuliani’s obsession with seeing his name in the press and his demonstrated propensity to distort the truth, we are happy to correct the record on exactly what occurred over the weekend on Staten Island."